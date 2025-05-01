Which of the following statements about life tables is true?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
19. Population Ecology
Survivorship Curves
Multiple Choice
If a cohort of female European Hedgehogs has a starting population of 2,500 and a survivorship of 0.353 after 2 years, how many hedgehogs make it to 2 years old?
A
883.
B
503.
C
1723.
D
353.
0 Comments
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
5
views
Multiple Choice
Based on the data in this life table, at what age do female European hedgehogs reach sexual maturity and become capable of sexual reproduction?
4
views
Multiple Choice
A carp has many offspring at once, but the majority of them are eaten by predators in their first year of life. As carp develop & grow, they have fewer predators in later life. Which survivorship curve do carp exhibit?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Based on the following survivorship curve for moose, how many moose in an initial cohort of 3,500 individuals would you expect to survive to age 20?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of survivorship curve would you expect K-selected organisms to follow & why?
3
views