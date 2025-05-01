How many valence electrons does an atom with five total electrons have?
2. Essential Chemistry for Biology
Parts of an Atom
- Multiple Choice6views
- Multiple Choice
How many electrons does an Oxygen atom need to fulfill the octet rule by filling its valence shell?3views
- Multiple Choice
A proton ___________:4views
- Multiple Choice
What is TRUE about carbon-13 and carbon-14?2views
- Multiple Choice
The isotope Carbon-14 has a half-life of 5,730 years. How many years must pass for a sample of Carbon-14 to break down to ¼ of its original amount?3views
- Multiple Choice
The average oxygen atom has a mass number of 16 and an atomic number of 8. This means that the number of neutrons in this oxygen atom is:5views
- Multiple Choice
The atomic number of nitrogen is 7. Nitrogen-15 has a greater mass number than nitrogen-14 because the atomic nucleus of nitrogen-15 contains ________.3views
- Multiple Choice
How are Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 respectively different from the more abundant isotopes Carbon-12 and Nitrogen-14? Carbon-13 and Nitrogen-15 _______________:3views
- Multiple Choice
A neon atom (Ne) is unreactive for which of the following reasons?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true about electron energy shells?5views