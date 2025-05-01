Multiple Choice
Which of the following chemical formulas represents that of a simple carbohydrate?
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Hydrolysis ; Glycosidic.
Dehydration synthesis ; Hydrogen.
Hydrolysis ; Peptide.
Dehydration synthesis ; Glycosidic.
Hydrolysis ; Hydrogen.
Which of the following chemical formulas represents that of a simple carbohydrate?
Which of the following chemical reactions results in energy release when glycosidic bonds are broken?
Animal cells store energy in the form of _________, and plant cells store energy in the form of ___________.