The nuclear envelopes form and the mitotic spindles disassembles during telophase in preparation for what?
8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells
Mitosis
- Multiple Choice6views
- Multiple Choice
The mitotic spindle plays a critical role in which of the following processes of cellular division?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a function of the non-kinetochore microtubules?10views
- Multiple Choice
The phase of mitosis where chromosomes condense and centrosomes move to opposite poles of the cell is:5views
- Multiple Choice
The circles labeled A to E each represent the chromosomes within a cell during a single phase of mitosis. Which image is showing one of the newly created nuclei at the end of telophase?5views
- Multiple Choice
The correct sequence for the phases of mitosis is:7views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following events characterizes metaphase of mitosis?
I. Movement of chromosomes to the equatorial plane (metaphase plate) of the cell.
II. A spindle fiber attaches to each sister chromatid.
III. Separation of sister chromatids that are being pulled to the poles of the cell.5views
- Multiple Choice
The difference between benign and malignant tumors is:4views
- Multiple Choice
At which phase of the cell cycle do centrosomes begin to move apart in animal cells?5views
- Multiple Choice
If there are 40 centromeres in a cell at anaphase of mitosis, how many chromosomes will be found in each daughter cell following cytokinesis?6views
- Multiple Choice
Scientists isolate cells in various phases of the cell cycle. They isolate a group of cells that have 1 1/2 times more DNA than G1 phase cells. What is the most likely part of the cell cycle from which these cells were isolated?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following processes do normal proto-oncogenes typically exhibit?4views
- Multiple Choice
When activated by signals in the cell, Protein X can stop cells from growing and dividing into new cells. What type of gene codes for Protein X?7views
- Multiple Choice
Why does the nuclear envelope break down during prometaphase?6views
- Multiple Choice
Metaphase is characterized by ________.4views