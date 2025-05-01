If a genetic counselor was examining a pedigree chart and noticed an occurrence of a disease in every generation, the counselor would most likely assume that the disease was caused by:
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According to Mendel's Law of Segregation, which of the following is a true statement?
Each gamete receives both of the parent’s alleles for each gene.
Dominant alleles segregate into gametes more frequently than recessive alleles.
Alleles segregate into different gametes with equal frequency.
Recessive alleles segregate into gametes more frequently than dominant alleles.
Determine the likely pattern of inheritance in the following pedigree. List the genotypes of the numbered individuals in this order: #1, #2, and #3.
The following pedigree is for the ABO blood type group, which is an example of autosomal inheritance. Using the IA, IB, i for the alleles, fill in the top half of each box/circle with the genotype. Also, fill in the bottom half of each box/circle with the phenotype (A, B, AB, or O blood type). If it is impossible to know for certain a specific allele in the genotype, then place a '?' as a placeholder to represent the allele that is in question.
Mendel's observation of the segregation of alleles in gamete formation has its basis in which of the following phases of cell division?
Mendel's law of independent assortment has its basis in which of the following events of meiosis I?
Wild type fruit flies have red eyes. A white-eyed female fly is crossed with a red-eyed male fly. All of the females from the cross are red-eyed and all of the males, white-eyed. What type of inheritance pattern is this?