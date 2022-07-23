If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. Diapedesis
b. Digestion
c. Formation of a phagosome
d. Formation of a phagolysosome
e. Margination
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. Diapedesis
b. Digestion
c. Formation of a phagosome
d. Formation of a phagolysosome
e. Margination
In 1884, Elie Metchnikoff observed cells collected around a splinter inserted in a sea star embryo. This was the discovery of
a. blood cells.
b. sea stars.
c. phagocytosis.
d. immunity.
e. none of the above
Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?
a. Cytokines
b. IFN-y
c. C3b
d. Lipid A
e. Histamine
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Wandering macrophages experience diapedesis.
Label the steps of phagocytosis.
a. ________
b. ________
c. ________
d. ________
e. ________
f. ________
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.