Food fermentations do all of the following except ________.
a. Give foods a characteristic taste
b. Lower the risk of food spoilage
c. Sterilize foods
d. Increase the shelf life of the food
Food fermentations do all of the following except ________.
a. Give foods a characteristic taste
b. Lower the risk of food spoilage
c. Sterilize foods
d. Increase the shelf life of the food
Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.
a. Naturally occurring bacteria
b. Naturally occurring yeast
c. Specific cultured bacteria
d. Specific cultured yeast
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Industrial fermentation _________.
a. Always involves alcohol production
b. Involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound
c. Refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors
d. Is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.