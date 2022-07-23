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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 2
Chapter 26, Problem 2

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.

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Step 1: Understand the type of fermentation involved in sauerkraut production. Sauerkraut is made by fermenting cabbage using specific bacteria.
Step 2: Recall that sauerkraut fermentation is primarily a lactic acid fermentation process, not alcoholic fermentation. This means lactic acid bacteria convert sugars into lactic acid.
Step 3: Identify the underlined phrase 'alcoholic fermentation' as incorrect in the context of sauerkraut production.
Step 4: To make the statement true, replace 'alcoholic fermentation' with 'lactic acid fermentation' because this accurately describes the biochemical process in sauerkraut production.
Step 5: The corrected statement should read: 'Sauerkraut production involves the lactic acid fermentation of cabbage.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Fermentation

Fermentation is a metabolic process that converts sugars into acids, gases, or alcohol. The main types include alcoholic fermentation, which produces ethanol and CO2, and lactic acid fermentation, which produces lactic acid. Understanding these types helps distinguish the fermentation involved in different food processes.
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Lactic Acid Fermentation in Food Production

Lactic acid fermentation is a process where bacteria convert sugars into lactic acid, lowering pH and preserving food. It is responsible for the sour taste and preservation of foods like sauerkraut, yogurt, and kimchi. This process differs from alcoholic fermentation, which produces alcohol instead of acid.
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Microbial Role in Sauerkraut Production

Sauerkraut production relies on naturally occurring lactic acid bacteria that ferment cabbage sugars into lactic acid. These microbes create an acidic environment that preserves the cabbage and develops its characteristic flavor. Recognizing the specific microbes and their metabolic products is key to understanding sauerkraut fermentation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each term with its correct definition.


1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces

2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink

3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment

4._______Water that is not bound by solutes

5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance

6._______Brief heating of foods during processing

7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater

8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase



A. Spoilage

B. Water activity

C. Coliforms

D. Pasteurization

E. Secondary metabolites

F. Potable

G. BOD

H. Oxidation lagoon

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.

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Textbook Question

Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.

a. Naturally occurring bacteria

b. Naturally occurring yeast

c. Specific cultured bacteria

d. Specific cultured yeast

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Textbook Question

Label the steps in the wine-making process.

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Textbook Question

Leaving foods out at room temperature ________the likelihood of food spoilage.

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Textbook Question

Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.

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