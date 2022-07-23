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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 2
Chapter 26, Problem 2

Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.
a. Naturally occurring bacteria
b. Naturally occurring yeast
c. Specific cultured bacteria
d. Specific cultured yeast

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fermentation process in beer and wine production, which involves converting sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide.
Recognize that fermentation is primarily carried out by microorganisms called yeast, which metabolize sugars to produce alcohol.
Differentiate between naturally occurring yeast and specific cultured yeast: naturally occurring yeast are wild strains present in the environment, while specific cultured yeast are selected strains cultivated for consistent fermentation.
Consider the commercial production context, where consistency and control over fermentation are important, leading producers to use specific cultured yeast to ensure predictable results.
Conclude that commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of specific cultured yeast, which is option d.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fermentation in Alcohol Production

Fermentation is a metabolic process where microorganisms convert sugars into alcohol and other byproducts. In beer and wine production, fermentation is essential for producing ethanol, which gives these beverages their alcoholic content.
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Alcohol Fermentation

Role of Yeast in Fermentation

Yeast, a type of fungus, is the primary microorganism responsible for alcoholic fermentation. Specific strains of yeast metabolize sugars in the wort or grape juice, producing alcohol and carbon dioxide, which are crucial for beer and wine characteristics.
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Use of Specific Cultured Microorganisms

Commercial brewing and winemaking typically use specific cultured yeast strains to ensure consistent fermentation, flavor, and quality. These controlled cultures prevent contamination and variability that might occur with naturally occurring microbes.
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Importance of Microorganisms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each term with its correct definition.


1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces

2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink

3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment

4._______Water that is not bound by solutes

5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance

6._______Brief heating of foods during processing

7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater

8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase



A. Spoilage

B. Water activity

C. Coliforms

D. Pasteurization

E. Secondary metabolites

F. Potable

G. BOD

H. Oxidation lagoon

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.

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Textbook Question

Label the steps in the wine-making process.

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Textbook Question

Leaving foods out at room temperature ________the likelihood of food spoilage.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?

a. Dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef

b. Dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese

c. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta

d. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese

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