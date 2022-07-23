Which of the following terms specifically describes the metabolic process of breaking down large molecules?
a) Catabolism.
b) Metabolism.
c) Anabolism.
d) Dehydration.
Which of the following terms specifically describes the metabolic process of breaking down large molecules?
a) Catabolism.
b) Metabolism.
c) Anabolism.
d) Dehydration.
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding anabolic pathways?
a) They are used for digesting sugars.
b) They consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.
c) They release energy by breaking down polymers into monomers.
d) They increase the entropy of the organism.
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Breaks a large molecule into smaller ones
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Is endergonic
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes dehydration synthesis reactions