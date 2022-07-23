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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 4
Chapter 5, Problem 4

_______ is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA that yields eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH2.

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Identify the biochemical pathway described: it is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA.
Recall that this pathway produces high-energy electron carriers, specifically eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH\_2, which are crucial for cellular respiration.
Understand that the pathway is central to aerobic metabolism and takes place in the mitochondrial matrix of eukaryotic cells.
Recognize that the pathway is commonly known as the citric acid cycle or Krebs cycle, named after Hans Krebs who elucidated it.
Summarize that the citric acid cycle oxidizes acetyl-CoA to CO\_2 while generating NADH and FADH\_2, which then feed electrons into the electron transport chain for ATP production.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Citric Acid Cycle (Krebs Cycle)

The citric acid cycle is a series of eight enzyme-catalyzed reactions that oxidize acetyl-CoA to produce energy-rich molecules. It generates NADH and FADH2, which are essential for the electron transport chain. This cycle is central to cellular respiration and occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.
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Krebs Cycle

Acetyl-CoA

Acetyl-CoA is a key metabolic intermediate formed from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. It donates a two-carbon acetyl group to the citric acid cycle, initiating the process of energy extraction through oxidation. Its role is crucial for linking glycolysis and the citric acid cycle.
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NADH and FADH2 Production

NADH and FADH2 are electron carriers produced during the citric acid cycle. They store high-energy electrons that are later transferred to the electron transport chain to drive ATP synthesis. Their generation is vital for efficient energy production in aerobic respiration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is endergonic

780
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Textbook Question

Explain the mechanism of negative feedback with respect to enzyme action.

1418
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Textbook Question

The final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration is ________.

1292
views
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is exergonic

790
views
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Involves the production of cell membrane constituents

747
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Textbook Question

How does a noncompetitive inhibitor at a single allosteric site affect a whole pathway of enzymatic reactions?

1434
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