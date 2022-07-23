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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 4
Chapter 5, Problem 4

How does a noncompetitive inhibitor at a single allosteric site affect a whole pathway of enzymatic reactions?

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1
Understand that a noncompetitive inhibitor binds to an enzyme at an allosteric site, which is different from the active site where the substrate binds.
Recognize that this binding changes the enzyme's shape or conformation, reducing its activity regardless of substrate concentration.
Consider that in a pathway of enzymatic reactions, if the inhibitor affects one enzyme, it decreases the rate of that specific step.
Analyze how the reduced activity of this enzyme causes a bottleneck, slowing down the entire pathway because subsequent reactions depend on the product of the inhibited step.
Conclude that a noncompetitive inhibitor at a single allosteric site can effectively decrease the overall flux through the pathway by impairing one key enzyme's function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Noncompetitive Inhibition

Noncompetitive inhibitors bind to an enzyme at a site other than the active site, called the allosteric site. This binding changes the enzyme's shape, reducing its activity regardless of substrate concentration, and thus decreases the overall rate of the reaction.
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Allosteric Regulation

Allosteric regulation involves molecules binding to sites other than the active site, causing conformational changes that modulate enzyme activity. This mechanism allows enzymes to be finely controlled, often affecting multiple steps in a metabolic pathway.
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Metabolic Pathway Dynamics

A metabolic pathway consists of sequential enzymatic reactions where the product of one enzyme is the substrate for the next. Inhibition at one enzyme can cause a bottleneck, reducing the flux through the entire pathway and impacting cellular metabolism.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is endergonic

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Textbook Question

Explain the mechanism of negative feedback with respect to enzyme action.

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Textbook Question

_______ is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA that yields eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH2.

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views
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is exergonic

790
views
Textbook Question

Examine the biosynthetic pathway for the production of the amino acids tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine in the figure. Where do the initial reactants (erythrose 4-phosphate and PEP) originate?

1305
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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Involves the production of cell membrane constituents

747
views