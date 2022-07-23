The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?
a. Cocci
b. Bacilli
c. Spirilla
d. Spirochetes
Flexible spiral-shaped prokaryotes are __________ .
a. spirilla
b. spirochetes
c. vibrios
d. rickettsias
A student was memorizing the arrangements of bacteria and noticed that there are more arrangements for cocci than for bacilli. Why might this be so?
Label the shapes of these prokaryotic cells.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>
e. ___________ <IMAGE> stiff
f. ___________ <IMAGE> flexible
g. ___________ <IMAGE>