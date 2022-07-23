Textbook Question
List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.
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List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.
Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.
List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Epidemiology ____________.
Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?
a. Spallanzani
b. Needham
c. Pasteur
d. Koch
Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:
a. Animalcules
b. Prokaryotes
c. Eukaryotes
d. Protozoa