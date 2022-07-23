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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 8
Chapter 1, Problem 8

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biotechnology ____________

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1
Understand that the question asks for the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose work laid the foundation for the field of biotechnology in microbiology.
Recall that biotechnology involves using living organisms or their systems to develop or make products, often involving genetic manipulation.
Identify key historical figures in microbiology and genetics who contributed to biotechnology, such as those who pioneered genetic engineering or microbial fermentation.
Consider scientists like Herbert Boyer and Stanley Cohen, who developed recombinant DNA technology, or earlier contributors like Louis Pasteur, who worked on microbial fermentation processes.
Select the scientist(s) most directly associated with the foundational investigations that led to modern biotechnology, and write their name(s) in the blank.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biotechnology and Its Origins

Biotechnology is the use of living organisms or their systems to develop products and technologies. Its origins trace back to early scientists who applied microbiological principles to practical uses, such as fermentation and genetic manipulation.
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Key Scientists in Microbiology

Understanding the contributions of pioneering scientists like Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch is essential, as their work laid the foundation for applied microbiology fields, including biotechnology. Identifying which scientist is linked to biotechnology helps contextualize the field's development.
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Introduction to Microbiology

Microbial Fermentation and Genetic Engineering

Microbial fermentation was one of the first biotechnological processes studied, with Pasteur's work on fermentation being crucial. Later, genetic engineering expanded biotechnology, involving scientists who developed methods to manipulate microbial DNA for various applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.

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Textbook Question

Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.

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Textbook Question

List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Epidemiology ____________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?

a. Spallanzani

b. Needham

c. Pasteur

d. Koch

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Textbook Question

Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:

a. Animalcules

b. Prokaryotes

c. Eukaryotes

d. Protozoa

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