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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 8
Chapter 1, Problem 8

Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.

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Step 1: Observation - Pasteur observed that fermentation was associated with the presence of living microorganisms, such as yeast, and that different microbes produced different fermentation products.
Step 2: Hypothesis - He hypothesized that fermentation is a biological process carried out by specific microorganisms rather than a purely chemical process.
Step 3: Experiment - Pasteur designed experiments using swan-neck flasks to show that sterilized broth remained free of microbial growth unless exposed to microorganisms from the air, demonstrating that microbes are responsible for fermentation.
Step 4: Conclusion - From his experiments, Pasteur concluded that fermentation depends on living microorganisms, disproving the idea of spontaneous generation and establishing the biological basis of fermentation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

The Scientific Method

The scientific method is a systematic approach to inquiry involving observation, hypothesis formulation, experimentation, and conclusion. It ensures that scientific investigations are structured and reproducible, allowing researchers to test ideas and validate results objectively.
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Pasteur’s Fermentation Experiments

Louis Pasteur’s fermentation experiments demonstrated that microorganisms are responsible for fermentation, disproving spontaneous generation. He used sterilized broth and swan-neck flasks to show that microbial contamination, not air alone, caused fermentation and spoilage.
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Application of the Four Steps in Pasteur’s Work

Pasteur applied the scientific method by observing fermentation, hypothesizing microbes caused it, designing experiments with controlled conditions, and concluding that specific microbes produce fermentation. This approach validated germ theory and advanced microbiology.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Food microbiology ____________.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Biotechnology ____________

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Textbook Question

List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.

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Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Epidemiology ____________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?

a. Spallanzani

b. Needham

c. Pasteur

d. Koch

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Textbook Question

Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:

a. Animalcules

b. Prokaryotes

c. Eukaryotes

d. Protozoa

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