Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.

Textbook Question
List six types of microorganisms.
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List six types of microorganisms.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Chemotherapy ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biochemistry _________ and __________.
Why was the theory of spontaneous generation a hindrance to the development of the field of microbiology?
On the following photos, label cilium, flagellum, nucleus, and pseudopod.
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Which microorganisms are used to make microbiological growth media?
a. Bacteria
b. Fungi
c. Algae
d. Protozoa