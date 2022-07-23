Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
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Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.
What does the term HAI (nosocomial infection) have to do with patient care?
A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):
a. Genetic technologist
b. Earth microbiologist
c. Epidemiologist
d. Environmental microbiologist