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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. Simple staining technique
b. Use of Petri dishes
c. First photomicrograph of bacteria
d. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the contributions of Robert Koch's laboratory to microbiology by reviewing historical advancements in the field.
Step 2: Recognize that Robert Koch's lab developed the use of solid media for culturing bacteria, which led to the invention of the Petri dish, a shallow cylindrical lidded dish used to culture microorganisms.
Step 3: Note that Koch's lab also pioneered the first photomicrograph of bacteria, which is a photographic image taken through a microscope to document bacterial cells.
Step 4: Consider the simple staining technique, which is a basic method to color bacteria to make them more visible under a microscope; this technique was also refined and used extensively by Koch's team.
Step 5: Conclude that since all these contributions (simple staining, Petri dishes, and photomicrography) originated from Koch's laboratory, the correct answer is that his lab contributed all of the above.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Robert Koch's Contributions to Microbiology

Robert Koch was a pioneering microbiologist who developed key laboratory techniques and tools that advanced the study of bacteria. His work included innovations such as the use of solid media for culturing bacteria, which improved isolation and identification of microbes.
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Koch's Postulates

Petri Dishes

Petri dishes are shallow, circular dishes used to culture microorganisms on solid media. They were introduced by Julius Richard Petri, an assistant to Koch, and became essential for isolating pure bacterial colonies, facilitating detailed study and experimentation.
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Photomicrography and Staining Techniques

Photomicrography involves photographing microscopic organisms, which helped document bacterial morphology. Simple staining techniques, developed by early microbiologists, enhance contrast in microscopic images, but these were not specifically attributed to Koch's laboratory.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Food microbiology ____________.

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Textbook Question

List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.

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What does the term HAI (nosocomial infection) have to do with patient care?

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Textbook Question

A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):

a. Genetic technologist

b. Earth microbiologist

c. Epidemiologist

d. Environmental microbiologist

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