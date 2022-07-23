List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.

Step 2: List the four classical Koch's postulates as follows: 1. The microorganism must be found in all organisms suffering from the disease, but not in healthy organisms. 2. The microorganism must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in pure culture. 3. The cultured microorganism should cause disease when introduced into a healthy organism. 4. The microorganism must be re-isolated from the experimentally infected host and identified as being identical to the original specific causative agent.