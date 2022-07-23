List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biotechnology ____________
The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. Simple staining technique
b. Use of Petri dishes
c. First photomicrograph of bacteria
d. All of the above
Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?
a. Spallanzani
b. Needham
c. Pasteur
d. Koch
A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):
a. Genetic technologist
b. Earth microbiologist
c. Epidemiologist
d. Environmental microbiologist