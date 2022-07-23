Textbook Question
Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.
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Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.
List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.
The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. Simple staining technique
b. Use of Petri dishes
c. First photomicrograph of bacteria
d. All of the above
What does the term HAI (nosocomial infection) have to do with patient care?
Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?
a. Spallanzani
b. Needham
c. Pasteur
d. Koch
A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):
a. Genetic technologist
b. Earth microbiologist
c. Epidemiologist
d. Environmental microbiologist