Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.
How is Halobacterium salinarum distinctive?
a. It is absolutely dependent on high salt concentrations to maintain its cell wall.
b. It is found in terrestrial volcanic habitats.
c. It photosynthesizes without chlorophyll.
d. It can survive 5 million rad of radiation.
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Key Concepts
Halobacterium salinarum and Halophilicity
Phototrophy without Chlorophyll
Radiation Resistance and Habitat
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Halophiles inhabit extremely saline habitats, such as the Great Salt Lake.
Compare and contrast bacterial and archaeal cells.
A student was memorizing the arrangements of bacteria and noticed that there are more arrangements for cocci than for bacilli. Why might this be so?
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Archaea are classified into phyla based primarily on tRNA sequences.