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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 5
Chapter 11, Problem 5

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Archaea are classified into phyla based primarily on tRNA sequences.

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Understand the classification basis for Archaea: Archaea are a domain of single-celled microorganisms distinct from Bacteria and Eukarya.
Recall that Archaea classification is primarily based on molecular data, especially sequences of ribosomal RNA (rRNA), not tRNA.
Identify the underlined word(s) in the statement: 'tRNA sequences' are underlined and need to be evaluated for correctness.
Determine the correct term to replace 'tRNA sequences' with: The correct term is 'rRNA sequences' because ribosomal RNA sequences are widely used for phylogenetic classification.
Rewrite the statement with the correction: 'Archaea are classified into phyla based primarily on rRNA sequences.' This makes the statement true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Archaeal Classification

Archaea are a domain of single-celled microorganisms distinct from bacteria and eukaryotes. Their classification is based on genetic and molecular characteristics rather than traditional morphology, reflecting evolutionary relationships.
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Molecular Phylogenetics

Molecular phylogenetics uses genetic sequences, such as ribosomal RNA (rRNA), to determine evolutionary relationships among organisms. In Archaea, 16S rRNA sequences are commonly used to classify and differentiate species and phyla.
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tRNA vs. rRNA in Microbial Classification

While tRNA molecules play roles in protein synthesis, they are not typically used for phylogenetic classification. Instead, rRNA genes, especially 16S rRNA, provide conserved and variable regions ideal for studying evolutionary relationships in microbes.
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