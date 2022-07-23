Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?
a. Dinoflagellates
b. Euglenids
c. Golden algae
d. Brown algae
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. Trunk
b. Holdfast
c. Stipe
d. Blade
Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?
a. Laminarin and oils as food reserves
b. Protective plates of cellulose within their cells
c. Chlorophylls a and c and carotene
d. Paramylon as a food storage molecule
What is the role of rRNA sequencing in the classification of eukaryotic microbes?
Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?
a. Red algae
b. Green algae
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Yellow-green algae