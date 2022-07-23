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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 9
Chapter 12, Problem 9

Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?
a. Red algae
b. Green algae
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Yellow-green algae

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that carrageenan is a polysaccharide commonly used as a gelling, thickening, and stabilizing agent in food and other products.
Recall that carrageenan is specifically extracted from certain types of algae, which helps narrow down the options.
Identify the main groups of algae: red algae (Rhodophyta), green algae (Chlorophyta), dinoflagellates, and yellow-green algae (Xanthophyceae).
Know that carrageenan is predominantly found in the cell walls of red algae, where it serves structural and protective functions.
Conclude that the correct group of algae containing carrageenan in their cell walls is red algae.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carrageenan Composition and Function

Carrageenan is a sulfated polysaccharide found in the cell walls of certain algae. It provides structural support and helps retain water, contributing to the algae's firmness and flexibility. This compound is widely used in food and industrial applications as a gelling and stabilizing agent.
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Red Algae (Rhodophyta) Characteristics

Red algae are a group of primarily marine algae known for their reddish pigments, such as phycoerythrin. They have cell walls containing unique polysaccharides like carrageenan and agar, which distinguish them from other algal groups. These features are important for their ecological roles and commercial uses.
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Differences Among Algal Groups

Algal groups differ in pigment composition, cell wall components, and habitat. Green algae have cellulose-based walls, dinoflagellates possess cellulose plates, and yellow-green algae have distinct pigments and wall structures. Recognizing these differences helps identify which algae produce specific substances like carrageenan.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?

a. Dinoflagellates

b. Euglenids

c. Golden algae

d. Brown algae

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The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.

a. Trunk

b. Holdfast

c. Stipe

d. Blade

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Textbook Question

Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?

a. Laminarin and oils as food reserves

b. Protective plates of cellulose within their cells

c. Chlorophylls a and c and carotene

d. Paramylon as a food storage molecule

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Textbook Question

What is the role of rRNA sequencing in the classification of eukaryotic microbes?

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A phycologist studies which of the following?

a. Classification of eukaryotes

b. Alternation of generations in algae

c. Rusts, smuts, and yeasts

d. Parasitic worms

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Describe the nuclear divisions that produce eight ascospores in an ascus.

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