Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?
a. Dinoflagellates
b. Euglenids
c. Golden algae
d. Brown algae
Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?
a. Dinoflagellates
b. Euglenids
c. Golden algae
d. Brown algae
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. Trunk
b. Holdfast
c. Stipe
d. Blade
Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?
a. Laminarin and oils as food reserves
b. Protective plates of cellulose within their cells
c. Chlorophylls a and c and carotene
d. Paramylon as a food storage molecule
What is the role of rRNA sequencing in the classification of eukaryotic microbes?
A phycologist studies which of the following?
a. Classification of eukaryotes
b. Alternation of generations in algae
c. Rusts, smuts, and yeasts
d. Parasitic worms
Describe the nuclear divisions that produce eight ascospores in an ascus.