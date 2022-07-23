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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 8
Chapter 12, Problem 8

The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. Trunk
b. Holdfast
c. Stipe
d. Blade

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that seaweeds, which are large algae, have structures analogous to parts of plants but with different names and functions.
Recall that the 'holdfast' is the root-like structure that anchors the seaweed to a surface, so it is not the stemlike portion.
Know that the 'blade' refers to the leaflike part of the seaweed, which is involved in photosynthesis.
Recognize that the 'stipe' is the stemlike structure that supports the blade and connects it to the holdfast.
Therefore, identify the stemlike portion of a seaweed as the 'stipe'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure of Seaweed

Seaweeds are marine algae with distinct parts analogous to plants, including the holdfast, stipe, and blade. Understanding these structures helps identify their functions and roles in seaweed biology.
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Stipe in Seaweed Anatomy

The stipe is the stemlike, supportive structure of seaweed that connects the holdfast to the blades. It provides flexibility and support, allowing the seaweed to withstand water currents.
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Holdfast and Blade Functions

The holdfast anchors the seaweed to a substrate, while the blade is the leaflike part responsible for photosynthesis. Differentiating these parts clarifies their distinct roles in seaweed survival.
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