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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 2
Chapter 12, Problem 2

Describe the features of a general fungal life cycle.
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Begin by identifying the main stages of a general fungal life cycle, which typically include spore germination, mycelium growth, reproduction, and spore formation.
Explain that fungal spores germinate under favorable environmental conditions, leading to the growth of hyphae, which collectively form the mycelium, the vegetative part of the fungus.
Describe how the mycelium can reproduce both asexually and sexually: asexual reproduction often involves the production of spores by mitosis, while sexual reproduction involves the fusion of compatible hyphae or gametes.
Detail the sexual reproduction process, which includes plasmogamy (fusion of cytoplasm), karyogamy (fusion of nuclei), and meiosis, resulting in genetically diverse spores.
Conclude by noting that these spores are then released into the environment to start the cycle anew, emphasizing the adaptability and survival strategies of fungi through this life cycle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Reproductive Modes

Fungi reproduce both sexually and asexually, involving spore formation. Asexual reproduction produces genetically identical spores, while sexual reproduction involves the fusion of compatible nuclei, increasing genetic diversity.
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Life Cycle Stages

The fungal life cycle includes stages such as spore germination, mycelium growth, plasmogamy (cytoplasm fusion), karyogamy (nuclear fusion), and meiosis, leading to new spore formation. These stages vary among fungal groups but follow a general pattern.
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Haploid and Diploid Phases

Fungi typically spend most of their life cycle in the haploid phase, with a brief diploid stage after karyogamy. Meiosis restores the haploid state, producing spores that germinate into new haploid mycelia, maintaining the cycle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do fungi acquire nutrients?

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Textbook Question

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. ___________Chitin

2. ___________Basidiospore

3. ___________Zygosporangium

4. ___________Hypha

5. ___________Ascospore

6. ___________Lichen


A. Fungal cell wall component

B. Fungus + alga or bacterium

C. Fungal filament

D. Fungal spore formed in a sac

E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall

F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha

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The study of algae is called ___________.

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How are lichens useful in environmental protection studies?

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The study of fungi is called ___________.

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Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. __________Chlorophyta

2. __________Rhodophyta

3. __________Chrysophyta

4. __________Phaeophyta

5. __________Rhizaria


A. Foraminifera

B. Yellow-green algae

C. Green algae

D. Brown algae

E. Red algae

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