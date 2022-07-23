How do fungi acquire nutrients?
Describe the features of a general fungal life cycle.
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Key Concepts
Fungal Reproductive Modes
Life Cycle Stages
Haploid and Diploid Phases
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. ___________Chitin
2. ___________Basidiospore
3. ___________Zygosporangium
4. ___________Hypha
5. ___________Ascospore
6. ___________Lichen
A. Fungal cell wall component
B. Fungus + alga or bacterium
C. Fungal filament
D. Fungal spore formed in a sac
E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall
F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha
The study of algae is called ___________.
How are lichens useful in environmental protection studies?
The study of fungi is called ___________.
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. __________Chlorophyta
2. __________Rhodophyta
3. __________Chrysophyta
4. __________Phaeophyta
5. __________Rhizaria
A. Foraminifera
B. Yellow-green algae
C. Green algae
D. Brown algae
E. Red algae