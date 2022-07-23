Textbook Question
Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
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Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
Name two ways that slime molds differ from true fungi.
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. Trunk
b. Holdfast
c. Stipe
d. Blade
A phycologist studies which of the following?
a. Classification of eukaryotes
b. Alternation of generations in algae
c. Rusts, smuts, and yeasts
d. Parasitic worms
Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?
a. Red algae
b. Green algae
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Yellow-green algae
Describe the nuclear divisions that produce eight ascospores in an ascus.