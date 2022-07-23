Textbook Question
An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
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An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .
Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.
List four types of symbiotic relationships, and give an example of each.