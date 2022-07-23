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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 1
Chapter 14, Problem 1

In which type of symbiosis do both members benefit from their interaction?
a. Mutualism
b. Parasitism
c. Commensalism
d. Pathogenesis

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1
Understand the definition of symbiosis: it refers to a close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.
Review the types of symbiotic relationships: Mutualism, Parasitism, Commensalism, and Pathogenesis.
Recall that in Mutualism, both organisms involved benefit from the interaction.
Recognize that in Parasitism, one organism benefits at the expense of the other.
Note that in Commensalism, one organism benefits while the other is neither helped nor harmed, and Pathogenesis refers to disease-causing interactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutualism

Mutualism is a type of symbiotic relationship where both organisms involved benefit from the interaction. This cooperation enhances survival, reproduction, or resource acquisition for both parties, such as bees pollinating flowers while obtaining nectar.
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Parasitism

Parasitism is a symbiotic relationship where one organism (the parasite) benefits at the expense of the other (the host), often causing harm. The parasite derives nutrients or shelter, while the host may suffer reduced fitness or disease.
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Commensalism

Commensalism is a symbiotic interaction where one organism benefits while the other is neither helped nor harmed. An example is barnacles attaching to whales; barnacles gain mobility and food access, while whales remain unaffected.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An axenic environment is one that:

a. Exists in the human mouth

b. Contains only one species

c. Exists in the human colon

d. Both a and c

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Textbook Question

A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .

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Textbook Question

Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.

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Textbook Question

List four types of symbiotic relationships, and give an example of each.

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