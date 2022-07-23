Textbook Question
An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
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An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .
List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.
A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .
Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?
a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.
b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.
c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.
d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.
In which type of symbiosis do both members benefit from their interaction?
a. Mutualism
b. Parasitism
c. Commensalism
d. Pathogenesis