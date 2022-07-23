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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 2
Chapter 14, Problem 2

Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.

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1
Understand the key term in the question: it asks for the name of infections that do not show symptoms.
Recall that infections without symptoms are often referred to by a specific term in microbiology.
These infections can still be contagious or cause damage, but the host does not experience noticeable signs.
The term commonly used for such infections is 'asymptomatic' or 'subclinical' infections.
Therefore, the blank in the sentence should be filled with the term that means infections without symptoms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymptomatic Infections

Asymptomatic infections occur when a pathogen infects a host without causing noticeable symptoms. The individual may carry and potentially spread the infection unknowingly, making detection and control challenging.
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Pathogen-Host Interaction

This concept describes how pathogens interact with the host's immune system. In some cases, the immune response controls the infection without symptoms, leading to asymptomatic carriage or latent infections.
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Epidemiological Significance of Asymptomatic Carriers

Asymptomatic carriers play a crucial role in disease transmission because they can spread pathogens without being detected. Understanding this helps in designing effective public health interventions and infection control strategies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An axenic environment is one that:

a. Exists in the human mouth

b. Contains only one species

c. Exists in the human colon

d. Both a and c

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The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .

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List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.

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Textbook Question

A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?

a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.

b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.

c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.

d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.

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Textbook Question

In which type of symbiosis do both members benefit from their interaction?

a. Mutualism

b. Parasitism

c. Commensalism

d. Pathogenesis

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