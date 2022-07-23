A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .

Textbook Question
An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
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An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.
Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.
In which type of symbiosis do both members benefit from their interaction?
a. Mutualism
b. Parasitism
c. Commensalism
d. Pathogenesis
List four types of symbiotic relationships, and give an example of each.