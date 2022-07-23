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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 1
Chapter 14, Problem 1

A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .

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1
Understand the question is asking for the term used to describe a microbe that causes disease.
Recall that microbes include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, some of which can cause diseases in hosts.
Identify the specific term used in microbiology to refer to any microbe that causes disease.
Recognize that the correct term is 'pathogen', which is used to describe disease-causing microbes.
Conclude that the blank should be filled with the word 'pathogen'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogen

A pathogen is any microorganism, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, that can cause disease in a host organism. Understanding pathogens is essential to identify disease-causing microbes and their mechanisms of infection.
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Microbe

Microbes are microscopic organisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa. While many microbes are harmless or beneficial, some have the ability to cause diseases, making it important to distinguish between pathogenic and non-pathogenic microbes.
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Infectious Disease

Infectious diseases result from the invasion and multiplication of pathogens in the body, leading to symptoms and illness. Recognizing how microbes cause infectious diseases helps in understanding the role of pathogens in health and disease.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An axenic environment is one that:

a. Exists in the human mouth

b. Contains only one species

c. Exists in the human colon

d. Both a and c

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Textbook Question

List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.

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Textbook Question

Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.

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Textbook Question

In which type of symbiosis do both members benefit from their interaction?

a. Mutualism

b. Parasitism

c. Commensalism

d. Pathogenesis

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Textbook Question

List four types of symbiotic relationships, and give an example of each.

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