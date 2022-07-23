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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 2
Chapter 14, Problem 2

An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c

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1
Understand the term 'axenic environment' in microbiology. 'Axenic' refers to a setting where only a single species of microorganism is present, with no contamination by other species.
Review the options given: (a) Exists in the human mouth, (b) Contains only one species, (c) Exists in the human colon, (d) Both a and c.
Recall that the human mouth and colon are natural environments that host diverse microbial communities, meaning they are not axenic.
Identify that an axenic environment is specifically defined as one that contains only one species, which matches option (b).
Conclude that the correct understanding of an axenic environment is that it contains only one species, so the answer corresponds to option (b).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Axenic Environment

An axenic environment is a controlled setting that contains only a single species of microorganism, free from contamination by other species. It is often used in laboratory studies to observe the behavior of one organism without interference.
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Microbial Diversity in Human Body Sites

Different parts of the human body, such as the mouth and colon, host diverse microbial communities composed of many species. These environments are not axenic because they naturally contain complex microbiota.
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Importance of Pure Cultures in Microbiology

Pure cultures, or axenic cultures, are essential for studying specific microorganisms' characteristics and behaviors. They allow researchers to isolate and analyze one species without the influence of others.
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