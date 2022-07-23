Textbook Question
Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by:
a. MHC proteins
b. B cells
c. Interleukin 2
d. Granzyme
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Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by:
a. MHC proteins
b. B cells
c. Interleukin 2
d. Granzyme
Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?
a. Red blood cells
b. Antigen-presenting cells only
c. Neutrophils only
d. All nucleated cells
e. Dendritic cells only
In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?
a. Lymph nodes
b. Spleen
c. Red bone marrow
d. Intestinal wall
e. All of the above