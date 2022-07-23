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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 16.4a
Chapter 16, Problem 16.4a

An autoantigen is ____________  .


a. an antigen from normal microbiota
b. a normal body component
c. an artificial antigen
d. any carbohydrate antigen
e. nucleic acid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'autoantigen'.
Recognize that 'auto' refers to 'self'.
Consider that an autoantigen is an antigen that originates from the host's own body.
Eliminate options that do not align with the concept of 'self', such as those involving external sources or artificial origins.
Identify the option that describes a normal body component as the correct choice.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autoantigens

Autoantigens are molecules produced by the body that can trigger an immune response against the body's own tissues. They are typically normal components of the body, such as proteins or carbohydrates, that the immune system mistakenly identifies as foreign, leading to autoimmune diseases.

Normal Body Components

Normal body components refer to the molecules and structures that are naturally present in the body, including proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. These components are essential for normal physiological functions, but when recognized as antigens by the immune system, they can lead to autoimmune reactions.
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Immune Response

The immune response is the body's defense mechanism against foreign substances, including pathogens and antigens. It involves the activation of immune cells and the production of antibodies, which can sometimes mistakenly target autoantigens, resulting in tissue damage and autoimmune disorders.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by:

a. MHC proteins

b. B cells

c. Interleukin 2

d. Granzyme

1141
views
Textbook Question

Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?

a. Red blood cells

b. Antigen-presenting cells only

c. Neutrophils only

d. All nucleated cells

e. Dendritic cells only

1256
views
Textbook Question

In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?

a. Lymph nodes

b. Spleen

c. Red bone marrow

d. Intestinal wall

e. All of the above

1323
views