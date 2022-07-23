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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 9
Chapter 16, Problem 9

In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?
a. Lymph nodes
b. Spleen
c. Red bone marrow
d. Intestinal wall
e. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that B cells are a type of lymphocyte involved in the adaptive immune response, responsible for producing antibodies.
Recall that B cells originate and mature in the red bone marrow, which is their primary site of development.
Recognize that mature B cells migrate to secondary lymphoid organs such as lymph nodes and the spleen, where they can encounter antigens and become activated.
Consider that B cells can also be found in mucosal-associated lymphoid tissues, such as those in the intestinal wall, as part of the immune surveillance system.
Conclude that since B cells are present in all these locations (red bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen, and intestinal wall), the correct answer is that B cells can be found in all of the above sites.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

B Cell Development and Maturation

B cells originate and mature primarily in the red bone marrow, where they undergo gene rearrangement to produce unique antigen receptors. Understanding this developmental site is crucial to knowing where B cells are initially formed before migrating to other tissues.
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Secondary Lymphoid Organs

Lymph nodes and the spleen are secondary lymphoid organs where mature B cells reside, encounter antigens, and become activated. These organs provide specialized microenvironments for B cell proliferation and differentiation during immune responses.
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Primary vs. Secondary Lymphoid Organs

Mucosal-Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)

The intestinal wall contains MALT, which includes B cells that provide localized immune defense against pathogens entering through mucosal surfaces. This highlights the presence of B cells beyond traditional lymphoid organs, emphasizing their role in mucosal immunity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:

a. IgG

b. IgM

c. IgA

d. IgE

e. IgD

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Textbook Question

An autoantigen is ____________  .


a. an antigen from normal microbiota

b. a normal body component

c. an artificial antigen

d. any carbohydrate antigen

e. nucleic acid

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Textbook Question

Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by:

a. MHC proteins

b. B cells

c. Interleukin 2

d. Granzyme

1141
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Textbook Question

Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?

a. Red blood cells

b. Antigen-presenting cells only

c. Neutrophils only

d. All nucleated cells

e. Dendritic cells only

1256
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Textbook Question

Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?

a. T cells

b. B cells

c. Plasma cells

d. Memory cells

e. All are about equally prevalent

1306
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