Textbook Question
The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
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The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
An autoantigen is ____________ .
a. an antigen from normal microbiota
b. a normal body component
c. an artificial antigen
d. any carbohydrate antigen
e. nucleic acid
Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by:
a. MHC proteins
b. B cells
c. Interleukin 2
d. Granzyme
Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?
a. Red blood cells
b. Antigen-presenting cells only
c. Neutrophils only
d. All nucleated cells
e. Dendritic cells only
Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?
a. T cells
b. B cells
c. Plasma cells
d. Memory cells
e. All are about equally prevalent