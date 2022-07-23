The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
An autoantigen is ____________ .
a. an antigen from normal microbiota
b. a normal body component
c. an artificial antigen
d. any carbohydrate antigen
e. nucleic acid
Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by:
a. MHC proteins
b. B cells
c. Interleukin 2
d. Granzyme
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.
In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?
a. Lymph nodes
b. Spleen
c. Red bone marrow
d. Intestinal wall
e. All of the above
Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?
a. T cells
b. B cells
c. Plasma cells
d. Memory cells
e. All are about equally prevalent