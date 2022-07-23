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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 10
Chapter 16, Problem 10

Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by:
a. MHC proteins
b. B cells
c. Interleukin 2
d. Granzyme

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Tc cells, or cytotoxic T cells, recognize antigens in the form of epitopes only when these epitopes are presented on the surface of other cells.
Recall that the presentation of epitopes to Tc cells is done by Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) proteins, specifically MHC class I molecules.
Recognize that B cells are involved in antibody production and do not present epitopes to Tc cells in this context.
Know that interleukin 2 is a cytokine involved in T cell proliferation, not in epitope presentation.
Understand that granzyme is a molecule used by Tc cells to induce apoptosis in target cells, not for epitope recognition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

T Cell Receptors and Epitope Recognition

T cell receptors (TCRs) on cytotoxic T cells recognize specific peptide fragments called epitopes. However, this recognition only occurs when epitopes are presented on the surface of cells bound to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules, enabling the immune system to detect infected or abnormal cells.
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04:24
Pattern Recognition Receptors

Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) Proteins

MHC proteins are cell surface molecules that present peptide antigens to T cells. Class I MHC molecules present endogenous peptides to cytotoxic T cells (Tc cells), which is essential for immune surveillance and the targeted killing of infected or cancerous cells.
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02:31
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules

Role of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc cells)

Cytotoxic T cells are immune cells that kill infected or abnormal cells by recognizing antigenic peptides presented by MHC class I molecules. Their activation depends on this specific interaction, which triggers the release of cytotoxic molecules to induce apoptosis in target cells.
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Functions of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:

a. IgG

b. IgM

c. IgA

d. IgE

e. IgD

1428
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Textbook Question

An autoantigen is ____________  .


a. an antigen from normal microbiota

b. a normal body component

c. an artificial antigen

d. any carbohydrate antigen

e. nucleic acid

1411
views
Textbook Question

Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?

a. Red blood cells

b. Antigen-presenting cells only

c. Neutrophils only

d. All nucleated cells

e. Dendritic cells only

1256
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Textbook Question

In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?

a. Lymph nodes

b. Spleen

c. Red bone marrow

d. Intestinal wall

e. All of the above

1323
views