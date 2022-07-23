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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 7
Chapter 16, Problem 7

The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that immunoglobulins (antibodies) are proteins produced by B cells that play key roles in immune defense, each class having distinct functions and locations.
Recall the main classes of immunoglobulins: IgG, IgM, IgA, IgE, and IgD, and their typical roles in the immune system.
Focus on the immunoglobulin class that is predominantly found in mucosal areas such as the intestines and airways, where it provides a first line of defense by neutralizing pathogens.
Identify that secretory immunoglobulin A (IgA) is the major antibody class present on mucosal surfaces, including the walls of the intestines and airways.
Conclude that the correct answer is the immunoglobulin class known as secretory IgA, which is specialized for mucosal immunity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunoglobulin Classes

Immunoglobulins (antibodies) are proteins produced by B cells that recognize and neutralize pathogens. The main classes include IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD, each with distinct roles in immune defense and distribution in the body.
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Review Table of Immunoglobin Classes

Secretory IgA and Mucosal Immunity

Secretory IgA is the predominant antibody found on mucosal surfaces such as the intestines and airways. It plays a critical role in protecting mucous membranes by preventing pathogen adherence and neutralizing toxins without causing inflammation.
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IgA

Functions of Other Immunoglobulins

IgG is the most abundant antibody in blood and extracellular fluid, providing systemic immunity. IgM is the first antibody produced during an immune response. IgE is involved in allergic reactions, and IgD functions mainly as a B cell receptor.
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Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by:

a. MHC proteins

b. B cells

c. Interleukin 2

d. Granzyme

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.

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Textbook Question

Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?

a. Red blood cells

b. Antigen-presenting cells only

c. Neutrophils only

d. All nucleated cells

e. Dendritic cells only

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Textbook Question

In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?

a. Lymph nodes

b. Spleen

c. Red bone marrow

d. Intestinal wall

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:

a. Perforin

b. Immunoglobulins

c. Complement

d. Cytokines

ie. Interferons

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Textbook Question

Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?

a. T cells

b. B cells

c. Plasma cells

d. Memory cells

e. All are about equally prevalent

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