The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.
Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?
a. Red blood cells
b. Antigen-presenting cells only
c. Neutrophils only
d. All nucleated cells
e. Dendritic cells only
In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?
a. Lymph nodes
b. Spleen
c. Red bone marrow
d. Intestinal wall
e. All of the above
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.
Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:
a. Perforin
b. Immunoglobulins
c. Complement
d. Cytokines
ie. Interferons