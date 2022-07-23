Step 1: Understand the definitions of each type of immunity: - Artificially acquired passive immunity involves receiving antibodies from an external source, not produced by the person's own immune system. - Naturally acquired active immunity occurs when the body produces its own antibodies after exposure to a pathogen naturally. - Naturally acquired passive immunity is when antibodies are received naturally, such as from mother to child. - Artificially acquired active immunity involves stimulating the body's own immune response through vaccination or toxoid administration.