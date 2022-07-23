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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 1b
Chapter 16, Problem 1b

Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.
1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy
2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity
3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity
4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity
A. Production of IgE in response to pollen
B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk
C. Administration of tetanus toxoid
D. Administration of antitoxin

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each type of immunity: - Artificially acquired passive immunity involves receiving antibodies from an external source, not produced by the person's own immune system. - Naturally acquired active immunity occurs when the body produces its own antibodies after exposure to a pathogen naturally. - Naturally acquired passive immunity is when antibodies are received naturally, such as from mother to child. - Artificially acquired active immunity involves stimulating the body's own immune response through vaccination or toxoid administration.
Step 2: Analyze each example and determine which type of immunity it represents: - Example A (Production of IgE in response to pollen) involves the body's own immune response to a natural antigen, indicating naturally acquired active immunity. - Example B (Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk) involves receiving antibodies naturally from the mother, indicating naturally acquired passive immunity. - Example C (Administration of tetanus toxoid) involves vaccination to stimulate the body's own immune response, indicating artificially acquired active immunity. - Example D (Administration of antitoxin) involves receiving antibodies directly, indicating artificially acquired passive immunity.
Step 3: Match each numbered immunity type with the corresponding lettered example based on the analysis: - Match 1 (Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy) with D. - Match 2 (Naturally acquired active immunity) with A. - Match 3 (Naturally acquired passive immunity) with B. - Match 4 (Artificially acquired active immunity) with C.
Step 4: Review the matches to ensure they align with the definitions and examples provided, confirming the logic behind each pairing.
Step 5: Summarize the final matched pairs clearly for easy reference.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Immunity

Immunity can be classified based on how it is acquired (naturally or artificially) and whether the immune response is active or passive. Active immunity involves the body producing its own antibodies, while passive immunity involves receiving antibodies from another source. Understanding these distinctions is key to matching immunity types with examples.
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Active vs Passive Immunity

Active immunity occurs when the immune system is stimulated to produce antibodies and memory cells, either through infection or vaccination. Passive immunity involves the direct transfer of antibodies from another individual, providing immediate but temporary protection without memory cell formation.
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Examples of Immunity Types

Examples help illustrate immunity types: naturally acquired active immunity includes antibody production after infection or allergen exposure; naturally acquired passive immunity involves maternal antibodies passed via breast milk; artificially acquired active immunity is vaccination with toxoids; artificially acquired passive immunity involves administration of antitoxins or antibodies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.

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Textbook Question

MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .

a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

c. antibodies; B cells

d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells

e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells

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When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?

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Textbook Question

Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.

1. ___ Plasma cell

2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell

3. ___ Th2 cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

A. MHC II molecule

B. Interleukin 4

C. Perforin and granzyme

D. Immunoglobulin

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Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.

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Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?

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