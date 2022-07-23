Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.
MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .
a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
c. antibodies; B cells
d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells
e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells
When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?
Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.
1. ___ Plasma cell
2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell
3. ___ Th2 cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
A. MHC II molecule
B. Interleukin 4
C. Perforin and granzyme
D. Immunoglobulin
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.
Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?