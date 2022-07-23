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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 2
Chapter 16, Problem 2

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.

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Read the statement carefully: 'Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.'
Recall the definition of apoptosis: it is a programmed and controlled process by which cells undergo self-destruction in a regulated manner.
Determine if the statement is true or false based on this definition. Since apoptosis indeed refers to programmed cellular suicide, the statement is true.
If the statement were false, identify the incorrect term and replace it with the correct one. For example, if the statement said 'necrosis' instead of 'apoptosis', you would change 'necrosis' to 'apoptosis' to make it true.
Confirm that the revised statement accurately reflects the biological concept of apoptosis as programmed cell death.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Apoptosis

Apoptosis is a programmed and controlled process of cellular suicide that allows the body to remove damaged or unnecessary cells without causing inflammation. It is essential for development, immune function, and maintaining tissue homeostasis.
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Cellular Suicide

Cellular suicide refers to the intentional self-destruction of a cell through regulated mechanisms like apoptosis, distinct from necrosis, which is uncontrolled cell death caused by injury or disease.
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True/False Statement Correction

When evaluating true/false statements, false statements must be corrected by identifying and replacing inaccurate terms with accurate ones, ensuring the revised statement reflects correct scientific concepts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .

a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

c. antibodies; B cells

d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells

e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells

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Textbook Question

The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.

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Textbook Question

Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.

1. ___ Plasma cell

2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell

3. ___ Th2 cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

A. MHC II molecule

B. Interleukin 4

C. Perforin and granzyme

D. Immunoglobulin

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.

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Textbook Question

Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.

1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy

2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity

3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity

4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity

A. Production of IgE in response to pollen

B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk

C. Administration of tetanus toxoid

D. Administration of antitoxin

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Textbook Question

Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?

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