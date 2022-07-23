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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 2
Chapter 16, Problem 2

Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?

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1
Understand that the immune system has two main types of responses: antibody-mediated (humoral) and cell-mediated immunity, each targeting different types of pathogens or infected cells.
Recognize that antibody-mediated immunity primarily involves B cells producing antibodies that neutralize extracellular pathogens like bacteria and viruses outside cells.
Know that cell-mediated immunity involves T cells, especially cytotoxic T cells, which identify and destroy infected host cells or intracellular pathogens that antibodies cannot reach.
Realize that having both responses allows the body to effectively combat a wide range of infections, whether the pathogen is free-floating or hidden inside cells.
Conclude that the dual system provides a comprehensive defense mechanism, ensuring pathogens are targeted in multiple ways to protect the body efficiently.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibody-Mediated (Humoral) Immunity

This immune response involves B cells producing antibodies that specifically bind to extracellular pathogens or toxins, neutralizing them or marking them for destruction. It is effective against bacteria, viruses in bodily fluids, and toxins.
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Antibodies

Cell-Mediated Immunity

This response is driven by T cells that directly attack infected or abnormal cells, such as virus-infected cells or cancer cells. It is crucial for eliminating intracellular pathogens that antibodies cannot reach.
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Introduction to Cells of the Immune System

Complementary Roles of Immune Responses

The body uses both antibody and cell-mediated immunity because they target different types of threats. Together, they provide a comprehensive defense by addressing pathogens both outside and inside cells, ensuring effective immune protection.
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Intro to Immune Response Damage
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.

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Textbook Question

MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .

a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

c. antibodies; B cells

d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells

e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.

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Textbook Question

The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.

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Textbook Question

Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.

1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy

2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity

3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity

4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity

A. Production of IgE in response to pollen

B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk

C. Administration of tetanus toxoid

D. Administration of antitoxin

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Textbook Question

Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:

a. Destruction of virus-infected cells

b. Tolerance

c. Antibody-mediated immunity

d. A secondary immune response

e. A cell-mediated immune response

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