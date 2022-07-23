Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.
MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .
a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
c. antibodies; B cells
d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells
e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.
The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.
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Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.
1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy
2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity
3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity
4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity
A. Production of IgE in response to pollen
B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk
C. Administration of tetanus toxoid
D. Administration of antitoxin
Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:
a. Destruction of virus-infected cells
b. Tolerance
c. Antibody-mediated immunity
d. A secondary immune response
e. A cell-mediated immune response