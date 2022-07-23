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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 2
Chapter 16, Problem 2

MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .
a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
c. antibodies; B cells
d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells
e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of MHC class II molecules: MHC class II molecules are primarily found on antigen-presenting cells (APCs) such as dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells. Their main function is to present antigens to T cells.
Identify the type of antigens MHC class II molecules bind: MHC class II molecules present exogenous antigens, which are antigens that originate outside the cell and are taken up by the APC through processes like phagocytosis or endocytosis.
Determine which T cells interact with MHC class II: MHC class II molecules present these exogenous antigens to helper T cells (CD4+ T cells), which then become activated to coordinate the immune response.
Recall the function triggered by this interaction: When helper T cells recognize the antigen-MHC class II complex, they become activated and help stimulate other immune cells, such as B cells and cytotoxic T cells, to respond effectively.
Match the correct option based on the above information: MHC class II molecules bind to exogenous antigens and trigger helper T cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

MHC Class II Molecules

MHC class II molecules are proteins found on the surface of antigen-presenting cells like macrophages, dendritic cells, and B cells. They present processed exogenous antigens, which originate outside the cell, to the immune system. This presentation is crucial for initiating specific immune responses.
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Classes of MHC Molecules

Exogenous vs. Endogenous Antigens

Exogenous antigens come from outside the cell and are engulfed and processed by antigen-presenting cells, whereas endogenous antigens originate within infected or abnormal cells. MHC class II molecules present exogenous antigens, while MHC class I molecules present endogenous antigens.
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Free Antigens vs. Presented Antigens on APCs

Helper T Cells Activation

Helper T cells recognize antigens presented by MHC class II molecules and become activated. Once activated, they coordinate the immune response by stimulating other immune cells, such as B cells and cytotoxic T cells, to effectively combat pathogens.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.

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Textbook Question

The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.

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Textbook Question

Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.

1. ___ Plasma cell

2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell

3. ___ Th2 cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

A. MHC II molecule

B. Interleukin 4

C. Perforin and granzyme

D. Immunoglobulin

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Textbook Question

Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.

1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy

2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity

3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity

4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity

A. Production of IgE in response to pollen

B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk

C. Administration of tetanus toxoid

D. Administration of antitoxin

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Textbook Question

Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?

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Textbook Question

Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:

a. Destruction of virus-infected cells

b. Tolerance

c. Antibody-mediated immunity

d. A secondary immune response

e. A cell-mediated immune response

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