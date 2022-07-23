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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 5
Chapter 16, Problem 5

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.

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1
Understand the key terms: 'cell-mediated immunity' involves immune responses that do not involve antibodies but rather the activation of phagocytes, T cells, and the release of various cytokines.
Recognize that 'Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells' refers to the production of antibodies, which is a hallmark of 'humoral immunity,' not cell-mediated immunity.
Determine the truth value of the statement: Since antibody secretion is part of humoral immunity, the original statement is false.
Rewrite the false statement by replacing 'cell-mediated immunity' with 'humoral immunity' to make it true: 'Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of humoral immunity.'
Review the corrected statement to ensure it accurately reflects immunological concepts and terminology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell-Mediated Immunity

Cell-mediated immunity involves immune responses that do not rely on antibodies but instead use T cells to directly attack infected or abnormal cells. It is primarily responsible for defense against intracellular pathogens and cancer cells.
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Introduction to Cells of the Immune System

Humoral Immunity

Humoral immunity is the aspect of immunity that involves the production and secretion of antibodies by activated B cells (plasma cells). These antibodies circulate in body fluids to neutralize pathogens and toxins.
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Introduction to Adaptive Immunity

Role of B Cells in Immunity

B cells are lymphocytes that, upon activation, differentiate into plasma cells that secrete antibodies. This antibody production is a key feature of humoral immunity, distinguishing it from cell-mediated immunity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:

a. IgG

b. IgM

c. IgA

d. IgE

e. IgD

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.

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Textbook Question

Which cells express MHC class I molecules in a patient?

a. Red blood cells

b. Antigen-presenting cells only

c. Neutrophils only

d. All nucleated cells

e. Dendritic cells only

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.

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Textbook Question

Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:

a. Perforin

b. Immunoglobulins

c. Complement

d. Cytokines

ie. Interferons

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Textbook Question

Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?

a. T cells

b. B cells

c. Plasma cells

d. Memory cells

e. All are about equally prevalent

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