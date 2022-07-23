Textbook Question
______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
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______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):
a. Anti-antibody test
b. Complement fixation test
c. Precipitation test
d. Immunodiffusion test
Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.
How does precipitation differ from agglutination?
Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.
A direct fluorescent immunoassay requires which of the following?
a. Heat-inactivated serum
b. Fluorescent serum
c. Immune complexes
d. Antibodies against the antigen