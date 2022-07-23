Textbook Question
______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
1356
views
______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.
How does nephelometry differ from turbidimetry?
Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.
A direct fluorescent immunoassay requires which of the following?
a. Heat-inactivated serum
b. Fluorescent serum
c. Immune complexes
d. Antibodies against the antigen
An anti-antibody is used when:
a. An antigen is not precipitating
b. An antibody is not agglutinating
c. An antibody does not activate complement
d. The antigen is an antibody