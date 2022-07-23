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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 6
Chapter 17, Problem 6

The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):
a. Anti-antibody test
b. Complement fixation test
c. Precipitation test
d. Immunodiffusion test

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about analyzing different proteins in serum. Serum proteins include antibodies and other proteins that can be separated and identified by their interactions with specific antibodies.
Step 2: Review the options given: (a) Anti-antibody test, (b) Complement fixation test, (c) Precipitation test, and (d) Immunodiffusion test. Consider what each test is used for in immunology and protein analysis.
Step 3: Recall that a precipitation test involves the formation of a visible precipitate when an antibody binds to its specific soluble antigen, which can be used to detect and analyze proteins in serum.
Step 4: Understand that an immunodiffusion test is a more refined technique where antigen and antibody diffuse through a gel and form precipitin lines, allowing for the analysis of multiple proteins and their interactions simultaneously.
Step 5: Compare the precipitation test and immunodiffusion test in terms of their ability to analyze many different serum proteins, noting that immunodiffusion provides a clearer and more detailed analysis of multiple proteins.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Serum Proteins and Their Analysis

Serum contains various proteins, including antibodies, complement proteins, and other globulins. Analyzing these proteins helps in diagnosing diseases and understanding immune responses. Different laboratory techniques separate or detect these proteins based on their properties.
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Precipitation and Immunodiffusion Tests

Precipitation tests involve the formation of a visible complex when an antibody binds to its soluble antigen, causing it to precipitate. Immunodiffusion tests are a type of precipitation assay where antigen and antibody diffuse through a gel, forming lines of precipitation that indicate specific protein interactions.
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Complement Fixation Test

The complement fixation test detects the presence of specific antibodies by measuring the consumption of complement proteins during antigen-antibody reactions. It is used mainly for diagnosing infections but is not typically used for analyzing the variety of serum proteins.
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______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.

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A direct fluorescent immunoassay requires which of the following?

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An anti-antibody is used when:

a. An antigen is not precipitating

b. An antibody is not agglutinating

c. An antibody does not activate complement

d. The antigen is an antibody

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