______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.

Textbook Question
The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):
a. Anti-antibody test
b. Complement fixation test
c. Precipitation test
d. Immunodiffusion test
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The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):
a. Anti-antibody test
b. Complement fixation test
c. Precipitation test
d. Immunodiffusion test
Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.
How does precipitation differ from agglutination?
Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.
An anti-antibody is used when:
a. An antigen is not precipitating
b. An antibody is not agglutinating
c. An antibody does not activate complement
d. The antigen is an antibody
______ELISA is very easily automated.