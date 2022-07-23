Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 5
Chapter 17, Problem 5

______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question is asking which type of ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) has largely replaced immunoblotting techniques such as Western blotting in certain applications.
Recall the main types of ELISA: Direct ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, and Competitive ELISA. Each has different uses depending on the target molecule and sensitivity required.
Consider the purpose of immunoblotting: Immunoblotting is commonly used to detect specific proteins in a sample with high specificity and sensitivity, often after separation by gel electrophoresis.
Identify which ELISA type offers similar or better sensitivity and specificity for protein detection without the need for gel electrophoresis: Sandwich ELISA is known for its high specificity and sensitivity because it uses two antibodies binding to different epitopes of the target antigen.
Conclude that Sandwich ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting in many diagnostic and research settings due to its efficiency, ease of use, and quantitative capabilities.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)

ELISA is a sensitive immunological assay used to detect and quantify antigens or antibodies in a sample. It uses enzyme-linked antibodies and color change to indicate the presence of the target molecule, making it useful for diagnostics and research.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:21
Plaque Assays

Immunoblotting (Western Blot)

Immunoblotting is a technique that separates proteins by gel electrophoresis, transfers them to a membrane, and uses antibodies to detect specific proteins. It is highly specific but more time-consuming and labor-intensive compared to ELISA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:21
Steps of Southern Blotting

Comparison of ELISA and Immunoblotting

ELISA has largely replaced immunoblotting due to its higher throughput, ease of use, and quantitative capabilities. While immunoblotting provides detailed protein size information, ELISA is preferred for routine screening and diagnostic tests.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Gram-Negative vs. Gram-Positive Basal Body Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):

a. Anti-antibody test

b. Complement fixation test

c. Precipitation test

d. Immunodiffusion test

1334
views
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.

1567
views
Textbook Question

How does precipitation differ from agglutination?

1671
views
Textbook Question

Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.

1408
views
Textbook Question

An anti-antibody is used when:

a. An antigen is not precipitating

b. An antibody is not agglutinating

c. An antibody does not activate complement

d. The antigen is an antibody

1349
views
Textbook Question

______ELISA is very easily automated.

1503
views