______ELISA is very easily automated.

Textbook Question
______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
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______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.
How does precipitation differ from agglutination?
Which of the following viruses was widely used in living vaccines?
a. Coronavirus
b. Poliovirus
c. Influenzavirus
d. Retrovirus
Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.
When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when:
a. Antigen is in excess
b. Antibody is in excess
c. Antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations
d. Antigen is added to the antibody