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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 4
Chapter 17, Problem 4

______ELISA is very easily automated.

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1
Understand that ELISA stands for Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, a common laboratory technique used to detect and quantify substances such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, and hormones.
Recognize that there are different types of ELISA: direct, indirect, sandwich, and competitive ELISA, each with specific applications and procedures.
Identify that the question is asking which type of ELISA is very easily automated, meaning it can be performed efficiently using automated equipment with minimal manual intervention.
Recall that sandwich ELISA is often considered very suitable for automation because it involves capturing the antigen between two antibodies, allowing for high specificity and ease of handling in automated systems.
Conclude that the blank should be filled with the type of ELISA known for easy automation, which is typically the sandwich ELISA.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)

ELISA is a laboratory technique used to detect and quantify antigens or antibodies in a sample. It relies on antigen-antibody interactions and uses an enzyme-linked antibody to produce a measurable color change, indicating the presence of the target molecule.
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Automation in ELISA

Automation in ELISA involves using machines to perform repetitive steps such as sample dispensing, washing, and reading results. This increases throughput, reduces human error, and improves consistency, making ELISA suitable for large-scale testing.

Types of ELISA

There are several ELISA formats, including direct, indirect, sandwich, and competitive ELISA. Each type differs in how antibodies and antigens are used, affecting sensitivity and specificity, and some formats are more amenable to automation than others.
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______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.

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Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.

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How does precipitation differ from agglutination?

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Which of the following viruses was widely used in living vaccines?

a. Coronavirus

b. Poliovirus

c. Influenzavirus

d. Retrovirus

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Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.

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Textbook Question

When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when:

a. Antigen is in excess

b. Antibody is in excess

c. Antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations

d. Antigen is added to the antibody

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