Textbook Question
Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.
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Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?
When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when:
a. Antigen is in excess
b. Antibody is in excess
c. Antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations
d. Antigen is added to the antibody
The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?
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______ELISA is very easily automated.
______ One single serological test is inadequate for an accurate diagnosis of HIV infection.