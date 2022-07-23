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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 3
Chapter 17, Problem 3

Which of the following viruses was widely used in living vaccines?
a. Coronavirus
b. Poliovirus
c. Influenzavirus
d. Retrovirus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'living vaccine' or 'live attenuated vaccine,' which uses a weakened form of the virus that can still replicate but does not cause disease in healthy individuals.
Recall which viruses have historically been used to develop live attenuated vaccines. For example, the poliovirus has a well-known live attenuated vaccine called the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).
Consider the other options: Coronaviruses and Influenzaviruses are typically targeted by inactivated or subunit vaccines rather than live attenuated vaccines, and Retroviruses are not commonly used in live vaccines.
Match the virus from the options to the known live attenuated vaccine: Poliovirus is the virus widely used in living vaccines.
Conclude that the correct answer is the virus associated with the live attenuated vaccine, which is poliovirus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines use a weakened form of the virus that can still replicate without causing disease. These vaccines stimulate a strong and long-lasting immune response by mimicking natural infection. They are commonly used for viruses where immunity needs to be robust and durable.
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Poliovirus and Vaccine Development

Poliovirus is the causative agent of poliomyelitis and was one of the first viruses for which a live attenuated vaccine (Sabin vaccine) was developed. This oral vaccine played a crucial role in reducing polio worldwide by inducing immunity in the gut and bloodstream.
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Differences Among Virus Types in Vaccine Use

Different viruses require different vaccine strategies; for example, coronaviruses and influenzaviruses typically use inactivated or mRNA vaccines, while retroviruses pose challenges due to integration into host DNA. Understanding these differences helps explain why poliovirus was suitable for live vaccines.
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