How does precipitation differ from agglutination?

Textbook Question
______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
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______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.
Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.
When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when:
a. Antigen is in excess
b. Antibody is in excess
c. Antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations
d. Antigen is added to the antibody
An anti-antibody is used when:
a. An antigen is not precipitating
b. An antibody is not agglutinating
c. An antibody does not activate complement
d. The antigen is an antibody
______ELISA is very easily automated.