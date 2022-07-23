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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 5
Chapter 17, Problem 5

Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.

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1
Understand that a pregnancy test detects the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in urine, which is produced shortly after a fertilized egg attaches to the uterine lining.
Recognize that the test strip contains antibodies that specifically bind to hCG molecules; these antibodies are usually linked to a color-producing enzyme or a colored particle like colloidal gold.
When urine is applied to the test strip, any hCG present binds to the labeled antibodies, forming an antibody-hCG complex that migrates along the strip by capillary action.
The complex reaches a test line where immobilized antibodies capture the hCG-antibody complex, causing the accumulation of the colored label and producing a visible line indicating a positive result.
A control line further along the strip contains antibodies that bind the labeled antibodies regardless of hCG presence, confirming that the test is working properly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)

hCG is a hormone produced by the placenta shortly after embryo implantation. Its presence in urine or blood is the key indicator of pregnancy, as it is not normally found in significant amounts in non-pregnant individuals.
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Antigen-Antibody Interaction

Pregnancy tests use antibodies that specifically bind to hCG molecules. This antigen-antibody binding is highly selective, allowing the test to detect even low levels of hCG with high specificity.
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Immunochromatographic Assay Mechanism

Most pregnancy tests use a lateral flow immunoassay where urine moves along a strip, carrying hCG to bind with labeled antibodies. This complex migrates to a test line where immobilized antibodies capture it, producing a visible colored line indicating a positive result.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.

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Textbook Question

The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):

a. Anti-antibody test

b. Complement fixation test

c. Precipitation test

d. Immunodiffusion test

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Textbook Question

How does precipitation differ from agglutination?

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Textbook Question

When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when:

a. Antigen is in excess

b. Antibody is in excess

c. Antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations

d. Antigen is added to the antibody

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Textbook Question

An anti-antibody is used when:

a. An antigen is not precipitating

b. An antibody is not agglutinating

c. An antibody does not activate complement

d. The antigen is an antibody

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Textbook Question

______ELISA is very easily automated.

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