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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 4
Chapter 17, Problem 4

When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when:
a. Antigen is in excess
b. Antibody is in excess
c. Antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations
d. Antigen is added to the antibody

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of antigen-antibody precipitation: This occurs when soluble antigens and antibodies form complexes that become large enough to precipitate out of solution.
Recall the equivalence zone in immunology, where the optimal ratio of antigen to antibody leads to maximal lattice formation and precipitation.
Recognize that when antigen and antibody concentrations are equivalent, the largest immune complexes form, leading to maximal precipitation.
Consider what happens when either antigen or antibody is in excess: excess antigen or antibody prevents optimal cross-linking, reducing precipitation.
Conclude that maximal precipitation occurs when antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations, corresponding to option c.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antigen-Antibody Interaction

Antigens are molecules that elicit an immune response, while antibodies are proteins that specifically bind to antigens. Their interaction forms immune complexes, which can lead to visible reactions such as precipitation or agglutination, depending on the nature and concentration of each component.
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Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen

Precipitation Reaction

Precipitation occurs when soluble antigens and antibodies form large, insoluble complexes that settle out of solution. This reaction depends on the optimal ratio of antigen to antibody, allowing cross-linking and lattice formation necessary for visible precipitate.
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Equivalence Zone in Immunoprecipitation

The equivalence zone is the point where antigen and antibody concentrations are roughly equal, maximizing lattice formation and precipitation. Outside this zone, either antigen or antibody excess prevents optimal cross-linking, reducing or preventing visible precipitation.
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