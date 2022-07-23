Textbook Question
How does precipitation differ from agglutination?
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How does precipitation differ from agglutination?
What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?
Which of the following viruses was widely used in living vaccines?
a. Coronavirus
b. Poliovirus
c. Influenzavirus
d. Retrovirus
When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when:
a. Antigen is in excess
b. Antibody is in excess
c. Antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations
d. Antigen is added to the antibody
______ELISA is very easily automated.
______ One single serological test is inadequate for an accurate diagnosis of HIV infection.